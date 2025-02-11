VIDEO: What Are The Sections Under Which Ranveer Allahbadia Has Been Charged?

sb.scorecardresearch

Published Feb 11, 2025 at 12:35 PM IST

Trouble mounted for Youtuber Ranveer Allahbadia as the Guwahati Police have registered an FIR against him and other social media influencers for allegedly promoting obscenity and engaging in sexually explicit discussions in a show titled India’s Got Latent. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that YouTubers and influencers Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh, Apoorva Makhija and others associated with the controversial show have also been named in the FIR for promoting obscenity.

