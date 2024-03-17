Videos
Published Mar 17, 2024 at 2:59 PM IST
Hema Malini Appeals Voters For Lok Sabha Polls
Following the release of the 2024 Lok Sabha election dates, BJP leader Hema Malini said that everyone in Mathura is very excited and that she wants the voters to support her in the development of Mathura. Speaking further, she said that she wants to bring central universities to Mathura. “Everyone is very excited (for the elections) in Mathura... I want the people to support me in the work and in the development of Mathura... I want to bring the Central Universities here... Good things are going to take place here... PM Modi has said this time '400 paar' and we have to achieve that target”, said Hema Malini.
Published March 17th, 2024 at 14:59 IST
