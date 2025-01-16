VIDEO: Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Meet The Viral IITian Baba at Kumbh | Viral Maha Kumbh

At the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, a unique figure has caught the attention of millions seeking spiritual awakening at the Triveni Sangam: Baba Abhay Singh, also known as 'IIT Baba.' An alumnus of IIT-Bombay and a former aerospace engineer, his journey from the world of academia to spiritual asceticism has become an inspiring tale for many. IIT Baba shared his transformative journey, saying, "I come from Haryana, I went to IIT, then changed to Arts from engineering. That also didn’t work, so I kept changing, and later I arrived at the final truth." His story of self-discovery and spiritual realization resonates deeply with the attendees of the grand spiritual congregation.