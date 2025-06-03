Did India Aim at Hafiz Saeed in Operation Sindoor? Lt. Gen Vinod Khandare Shares Insights

In this episode of Open Mic, Lt. Gen. Vinod Khandare, Principal Adviser at the Ministry of Defence, offers insights into India’s strategic Operation Sindoor. The discussion explores whether Hafiz Saeed, the mastermind of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, was a specific target. Lt. Gen. Khandare provides an exclusive look into India’s counter-terrorism tactics, intelligence coordination, and the wider significance of such operations. Join us for an in-depth analysis of national security, policy, and covert actions.