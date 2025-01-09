VIDEO: Vikas, Tourism And Culture: PM Modi Inaugurates 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas In Bhubaneswar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, emphasizing India’s growing global stature and the pivotal role of the Indian diaspora in strengthening the nation’s global ties. In his address, he outlined India’s vision for the future and unveiled several initiatives designed to boost tourism, promote cultural heritage, and enhance India’s appeal as a global destination. The event served as a platform to celebrate the contributions of overseas Indians while fostering a stronger connection between India and its diaspora. Here’s a detailed look at the key moments and highlights from this significant event.