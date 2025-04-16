26/11 Mumbai Attack Changed India-Pakistan Ties Forever: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks were a major turning point in India- Pakistan relations. Speaking at Charotar University in Gujarat , he pointed out how Pakistan got trapped in its own web of terrorism, especially with its role in Afghanistan.

He explained that Pakistan tried to play both sides - supporting the Taliban while also working with others. But once the U.S. withdrew from Afghanistan, that double game fell apart, exposing Pakistan’s strategy and leaving it stuck in the situation it created.

