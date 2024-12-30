Published Dec 30, 2024 at 3:02 PM IST
VIDEO: ABVP Students Stage Protest Outside Tamil Nadu Bhawan Over Anna University Assault Case
ABVP students staged a protest outside Tamil Nadu Bhawan in Delhi, demanding justice over the assault case involving Anna University students. The protest was triggered by allegations of physical assault on a student from Anna University, sparking outrage among fellow students and political groups. The demonstrators raised slogans and called for accountability from the university administration and local authorities. The protest highlights ongoing concerns regarding student safety and the handling of such incidents by educational institutions.