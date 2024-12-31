VIDEO: Adani Enterprises To Exit Adani Wilmar Ltd., Wilmar International To Acquire 31% Stake

Adani Enterprises has officially declared its decision to exit Adani Wilmar Ltd., transferring its 31% stake to its joint venture partner, Wilmar International. This landmark move will grant Wilmar full ownership of the business, allowing for more streamlined operations and unlocking significant growth opportunities. By stepping away from Adani Wilmar, Adani Enterprises is taking a decisive step to realign its strategic focus on core business segments that promise higher returns and long-term sustainability. The decision underscores Adani Enterprises’ commitment to sharpening its growth trajectory and consolidating its resources to drive success in its primary areas of operation.