Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Was AI-171 Something More Than Just an Old Plane?

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: On June 12, 2025, Air India flight AI-171, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, crashed into a doctors’ hostel in Ahmedabad just 14 seconds after takeoff, climbing only to 652 feet before impact making it one of India’s deadliest aviation tragedies in two decades. Though the 11-year-old aircraft had a dependable service history and was powered by reliable GEnx-1B67 engines, something went terribly wrong. Was it a technical fault such as a dual engine failure or flap malfunction or did human error contribute to the disaster?