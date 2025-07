The initial report on the Air India AI-171 crash that occurred in Ahmedabad on June 12 has been released, revealing that both engines failed just seconds after takeoff. The 15-page preliminary investigation report, obtained by Republic, points to a possible fuel cutoff as the cause, which disrupted fuel supply to the engines and resulted in a sudden and critical power failure shortly after departure. Here's a closer look at the reasons behind the crash and what the early findings suggest.