Air India-171 Crash: Captain Sumeet Sabharwal's Batchmate's Tell-All Podcast

Uncover the controversy surrounding the Air India Flight AI171 crash in Ahmedabad, where Captain Sumeet Sabharwal is under scrutiny following allegations from a Wall Street Journal report that claim he may have cut the fuel switches. Captain Deven Kanani, a former colleague, strongly defends Sabharwal’s integrity, stating he wouldn’t have acted intentionally. The Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) has slammed these early accusations, highlighting possible technical faults with the Boeing 787—citing a similar 2019 incident in Japan. Is the DGCA shifting blame onto deceased pilots to protect Air India and Boeing? This podcast delves into cockpit audio, expert opinions, and the ongoing probe to seek real answers.