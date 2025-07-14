Air India-171 Crash: New Documents Reveal Critical 787 Dreamliner Warning Overlooked?

On July 14, 2025, the DGCA issued a directive mandating all Indian airlines to inspect the fuel control switch locking systems on Boeing aircraft. This move follows the AAIB’s preliminary findings on the June 12 Air India Flight 171 crash in Ahmedabad, which claimed 260 lives. The report revealed that the fuel switches shifted to "CUTOFF" during takeoff and cited a 2018 FAA advisory that Air India had not followed, as it was not compulsory. Airlines are required to submit their inspection results by July 21, 2025. The directive came after Republic TV questioned DGCA’s inaction on the earlier FAA bulletin, spurring renewed focus on flight safety.