Air India Plane Crash: Chilling Visuals Show Wreckage Scattered at Ahmedabad Crash Site

A chilling video from the crash site of Air India Flight AI171 near Ahmedabad shows wreckage strewn across the area. The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, which was heading to London Gatwick, crashed shortly after taking off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. The footage reveals emergency teams working amidst the debris, as recovery efforts continue. The crash has led to significant casualties, and an investigation is underway to determine the cause.

Following the crash, several ambulances were seen transporting victims to Ahmedabad’s Civil Hospital. Emergency responders are doing everything possible to aid the injured, despite the challenges posed by thick smoke and scattered debris. With 242 people on board, hospitals across the city remain on high alert as the number of casualties may increase.