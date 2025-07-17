Air India 171 Crash: Wall Street Journal In Legal Trouble? Pilots' Union Set to Take WSJ to Court

The Air India AI 171 crash controversy has intensified after the Wall Street Journal came under fire for a recent report that seemingly blames the pilot for the fatal incident. The Indian Pilots' Association strongly rejected the allegations, accusing the publication of defamation and announcing plans for legal action against WSJ over what they described as reckless and baseless journalism. The pilot fraternity criticized the report as prejudiced, lacking verified investigation results, and harmful to the image of Indian aviation professionals.