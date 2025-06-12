Air India Plane Crash: In-Depth Breakdown of Aircraft’s Slow Plunge to Crash Moment

This detailed analysis delves into the final moments of Air India Flight AI171, which tragically crashed shortly after departing Ahmedabad for London Gatwick. Drawing on aviation experts, ATC communications, and flight data, the report pieces together a haunting sequence from sudden altitude loss to the aircraft’s slow, uncontrolled descent.

Through satellite images, eyewitness footage, and expert simulations, the video reconstructs the Dreamliner's deviation from its intended path and explores the challenges the pilots may have faced in regaining control. It raises critical questions about possible engine failure, mechanical issues, and the crew's response focusing especially on the crucial final three minutes before impact.