Tej Pratap’s Estranged Wife Aishwarya Rai Makes Explosive Allegations Against Lalu Yadav & Family

In an exclusive interview with Republic TV, Aishwarya Rai accused Tej Pratap Yadav, son of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, of destroying her life and said she has suffered injustice.

She dismissed Lalu’s move to expel Tej Pratap from the party and family for six years as a sham, claiming that Rabri Devi is still in touch with him. Aishwarya also alleged that the Lalu family knew about Tej Pratap’s 12-year-long affair before their 2018 marriage and accused them of putting up a facade and indulging in theatrics.