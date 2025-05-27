Republic World
Published May 27, 2025 at 5:25 PM IST

Aishwarya Rai Speaks Out on Trauma and Allegations Faced as Tej Pratap’s Estranged Wife

In an exclusive interview with Republic TV, Aishwarya Rai accused Tej Pratap Yadav, the elder son of RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, of destroying her life and said she has suffered injustice. She dismissed Lalu’s move to expel Tej Pratap from the party and family for six years as a sham, claiming that Rabri Devi, his mother, remains in touch with him. Aishwarya further alleged that the Lalu family was aware of Tej Pratap’s 12-year affair even before their 2018 marriage and accused them of putting on a false show.

