VIDEO: Congress To Gherao UP Vidhan Sabha, Ajay Rai Says, 'UP Destroyed Under BJP Government'

Congress has announced plans to gherao the Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha, with party leader Ajay Rai accusing the BJP government of causing widespread destruction in the state. Rai, in his statement, criticized the BJP’s governance, highlighting issues such as law and order, economic challenges, and social unrest. The Congress protest aims to draw attention to these concerns and demand accountability from the state government. The demonstration is expected to be a significant political event, reflecting growing discontent among opposition parties regarding the BJP's leadership in Uttar Pradesh.