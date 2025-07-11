NSA Ajit Doval Discloses Strategy Behind Operation Sindoor, Exposes Pakistan’s Falsehoods

During the 2025 Convocation at IIT Madras, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval publicly addressed Operation Sindoor — a recent strategic military mission.

He commended the Indian Army’s expertise and provided key details about the operation, stating it was executed in just 23 minutes, striking 13 Pakistani bases without any damage to Indian forces. Doval also highlighted the Army's precision, noting that nine intended targets were hit with pinpoint accuracy, underscoring India’s advancing defence capabilities.