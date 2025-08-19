Ajit Doval Meets China’s Wang Yi: What Assurances Did Beijing Give India?

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Tuesday, ahead of his scheduled meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The visit, held at Doval’s invitation, marked the 24th round of Special Representatives’ Talks on the India-China boundary issue. Wang Yi, who arrived on Monday, also met External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. Sources suggest Beijing assured India on three key concerns — rare earths, fertilisers, and tunnel boring machines.