Ajit Pawar Will Be The First Person To Backstab If Maharashtra Sees A Fractured House, Says Arnab

The MATRIZE and P-MARQ Exit Poll numbers are predicting good news for the ruling Mahayuti coalition in Maharashtra but troubling news for the INDI alliance in Jharkhand. Both the pollsters are predicting a simple majority for the BJP-led government in Maharashtra with MATRIZE giving 150-170 seats to the Eknath Shinde-led coalition while P-MARQ predicting 137-157 seats. A poll of polls also predicted the ruling Mahayuti coalition’s return to power in Maharashtra Assembly elections. Jharkhand Poll of Polls: Both P-MARQ and MATRIZE exit polls have predicted the ouster of ruling coalition in Jharkhand. Exit poll predictions mean the Hemant Soren-led coalition is on its way out as another INDI state falls to the NDA coalition. The BJP coalition is set to win 41-48 seats in 81-member assembly in Jharkhand as per the MATRIZE exit polls. The INDI alliance is likely to get 25 – 39 seats in Jharkhand as per MATRIZE. The P-MARQ exit poll however gives 37-47 seats to the INDI alliance with 42% vote share and only 31-40 seats to the BJP-led alliance in Jharkhand. However, an average of MATRIZE and P-MARQ exit polls predicts the BJP+ getting 41 seats in Jharkhand while INDI will have to settle for 35 seats while others bagging 5 seats to emerge as the big decision maker or the kingmaker in case a post-poll alliance is needed.