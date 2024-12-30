Allu Arjun's Bail Hearing in Pushpa 2 Stampede Case Today

Allu Arjun's bail hearing in connection with the Pushpa 2 stampede case is scheduled for today. The case stems from an incident that occurred during a promotional event for the much-anticipated movie, Pushpa 2. The stampede led to several injuries, raising concerns about crowd management and safety protocols. Allu Arjun, the star of the film, is facing legal scrutiny following the incident, and today's hearing will determine the next steps in the case. Fans and the film industry are closely watching the proceedings as they await the outcome.