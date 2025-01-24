VIDEO: 'License Ki Zarurat Nahi': AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan's Son in Hot Soup For Flaunting VVIP Culture

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan's son has sparked a fresh controversy after being caught with a bike fitted with a modified silencer. Instead of addressing the violation, he brazenly flaunted his VVIP status, shouting, "I am an MLA's son; you cannot do anything to me." This incident has ignited outrage, with many criticizing the blatant display of entitlement and disregard for the law. The video of the altercation has gone viral, adding to the growing debate about the misuse of power and VVIP culture. The authorities are now under pressure to take strict action against such behavior.