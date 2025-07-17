Amarnath Yatra Landslide: Shocking Video Captures Pilgrims Being Swept Away

The Amarnath Yatra was halted on Thursday due to heavy rainfall in the region, following the tragic death of a woman who was hit by a falling stone along the Baltal route in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ganderbal district. On Wednesday, a landslide on the same path left three others injured.

This is the first time the pilgrimage has been suspended from Jammu since it began on July 3 this year.

A dramatic video has also gone viral, showing a mudslide on the Baltal route. The visuals capture numerous pilgrims stranded on the pathway. In the clip, two devotees are seen being swept away by a rush of muddy water, though they were rescued by fellow yatris. Several others were seen clutching onto safety railings to avoid being dragged away by the strong current.