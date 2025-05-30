AMCA: India’s Next Indigenous Fighter Jet to Soon Rule Skies After Rafale and Tejas

In a big step towards defence self-reliance, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has cleared the way for the execution of the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) programme — a key part of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat mission.

The AMCA is India’s bold leap into fifth-generation fighter jets, designed to give the Indian Air Force a powerful, stealth-capable, deep-strike aircraft built entirely with homegrown technology.

In this discussion, PK Srivastava explores whether the AMCA could be ready by 2030 instead of 2035, how those extra five years might be used effectively, and whether this jet could position India as a strong contender against Western air power.