VIDEO: Amit Shah Arrives At JP Nadda's Residence For NDA Key Meeting

A meeting of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leaders is currently underway at the residence of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda on Wednesday. The purpose of the gathering is to strengthen coordination among the alliance partners. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Union Minister of Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have arrived at Nadda's residence to participate in the meeting. Additionally, Union Minister and JD(U) leader Rajiv Ranjan Singh stated on Tuesday that the NDA will contest the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.