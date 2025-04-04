Amit Shah & Sudhanshu Trivedi Question INDI Alliance Over Terror Links and Abdul Kalam in Rajya Sabha

Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi strongly criticised the INDI Alliance in the Rajya Sabha, raising serious questions about alleged terror links and controversial remarks related to former President Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam.

Meanwhile, after a 13-hour-long debate that continued well past midnight, the Lok Sabha passed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025 at around 3:17 AM on Wednesday. 288 members supported the bill, while 232 voted against it. The Rajya Sabha had already approved the bill on April 4.

The bill has now been renamed the Unified Waqf Management Empowerment, Efficiency and Development (UMEED) Bill. Its goal is to improve the management of Waqf properties across India and resolve long-standing issues under the original Waqf Act of 1995.

In addition, the Lok Sabha also passed the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, 2024, which removes an outdated law related to Muslim Waqf properties.