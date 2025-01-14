VIDEO: Mahakumbh, Over 1.5CR Devotees Took Holy Dip As Amrit Snan Begins In Prayagraj

On Tuesday, January 14, 2025, the Maha Kumbh Mela witnessed a spiritual spectacle as seers from various ‘akharas’ took the first ‘Amrit Snan’ at the Triveni Sangam on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti. By 8:30 am, an astounding 1.38 crore devotees had already taken a dip in the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati.

The 'Amrit Snan' is a crucial ritual that marks the beginning of the grand religious festival, drawing millions from across the country to seek blessings and spiritual purification. The Makar Sankranti festival celebrates the Sun's transition from the Southern to the Northern Hemisphere, symbolizing hope and new beginnings.