sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Trump-Musk Bonhomie | Saif Stabbing Attack Mystery | Maha Kumbh Stampede | DeepSeek | Virat Kohli | ISRO 100th Launch |
News / Republic Videos / India News Videos / VIDEO: Amrit Snan Resumes, Saints Head To Triveni Sangam At Mahakumbh
Published Jan 29, 2025 at 6:24 PM IST

VIDEO: Amrit Snan Resumes, Saints Head To Triveni Sangam At Mahakumbh

After initially canceling the Amrit Snan due to a stampede, the Akhadas at Mahakumbh in Prayagraj have resumed the ritual, considering the massive gathering of devotees for Mauni Amavasya. To ensure safety, authorities have strengthened security measures. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed condolences, with CM Yogi assuring that the situation is under control. The DIG Mahakumbh stated that arrangements are now in place, and the ‘Amrit Snan’ will continue as planned. Despite the tragedy, devotees are expected to continue participating in the festival, which spans from January 12 to February 26.  

Follow: Google News Icon
  • share