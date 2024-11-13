Amul Girl Represents Mood Of Nation, Does Not Have Editorial Interference

At the India Economic Summit (IES) 2024, in conversation with Republic Media Network’s Senior Executive Editor Abhishek Kapoor, the Managing Director of Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation (Amul) Jayen Mehta, shared insights into the brand's global growth trajectory. Mehta discussed Amul’s expansion plans, including its recent entry into the US market and a forthcoming launch in Spain, marking the brand's foray into Europe. Mehta said, “Amul is the largest food brand and the dairy brand of the world. Our brand stands right ahead in the world. We have processing plants in America as well as Europe. In the next 10 years, India will produce 1/3 of the world's milk. We will be on the breakfast table across the world.&nbsp;