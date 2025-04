Anant Ambani is traveling 170 kilometers on a padayatra from his ancestral home and karmabhoomi, Jamnagar, to Dwarka, one of the holiest towns in India. He has been walking for almost seven hours every night since he started on March 29 and has covered about 20 kilometers every day. Before his 30th birthday on April 10th, he is anticipated to arrive in Dwarka. Early on, spiritual guru Baba Bageshwar accompanied him on the tour, walking barefoot with Anant Ambani.