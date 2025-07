Between 2017 and 2019, companies linked to Anil Ambani allegedly received ₹3,000 crore in loans from Yes Bank. However, reports suggest Yes Bank officials were paid bribes before sanctioning the funds. The Enforcement Directorate is now probing this suspected loan-bribe nexus. Agencies like SEBI, the National Housing Bank, NFRA, and Bank of Baroda have also shared crucial inputs with the ED as the investigation deepens.