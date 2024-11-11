Massive Anti-Terror Operation Underway In J&K Kishtwar, 1 Army Jawan Martyred

Security forces are conducting an intense operation in the Keshwan forests of Kishtwar, targeting 3-4 Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists. The operations are linked to the November 7 killing of two Village Defense Group members. The operation has resulted in the martyrdon of Naib Subedar Rakesh Kumar, with three soldiers injured. Security has been heightened across the region, with senior police and Army officials on-site to oversee efforts to neutralize the threat. Residents have been advised to remain vigilant as authorities work to restore stability.