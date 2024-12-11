Congress Party Can Not Shoo Away Questions On Soros Links By Calling It 'Ridiculous' | Arnab's View

The Congress party has dismissed allegations of its links with billionaire George Soros as "ridiculous," with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra calling the claims baseless and politically motivated. The accusations, which have sparked heated debates, have been met with defiance from Congress leaders who refuse to entertain what they describe as unfounded rumors. Critics, however, accuse the party of dodging accountability, with Arnab Goswami questioning why Congress is reluctant to address the issue. Many have pointed out the contrast between Congress’s aggressive stance on the Adani controversy and its silence on alleged Soros backing, fueling further speculation and demands for clarity.