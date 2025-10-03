Republic World
News / Republic Videos / India News Videos / Army Chief Gen. Upendra Dwivedi Warns Pakistan: "No Restraint The Second Time"
Published Oct 3, 2025 at 4:45 PM IST
Army Chief Gen. Upendra Dwivedi Warns Pakistan: "No Restraint The Second Time"

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi issued a stern warning to Pakistan, stating that any support for terrorism in India will no longer be met with restraint as it was during Operation Sindoor. Visiting forward areas like Bikaner Military Station, he assessed troop readiness, met with senior officials, and emphasized the Army’s focus on modernization, advanced technology, and operational excellence. During the visit, he also honored veterans for their contributions to national security and nation-building.

