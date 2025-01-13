VIDEO: '80% Pak-based Terrorists Were Eliminated Last Year': Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi revealed today that around 60% of the terrorists killed in Jammu and Kashmir last year were of Pakistani origin. In a media briefing on the security situation along the Line of Control (LoC), he further stated that approximately 80% of the terrorists currently active in the region are from Pakistan. The remarks underscore the ongoing cross-border infiltration and security challenges faced in the region, highlighting the significant role of Pakistan in the terrorism-related activities in Jammu and Kashmir.