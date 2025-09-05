Arnab: Modi's GST Reforms Not Just A Diwali Gift But A Vision For Growth & Future

Arnab Goswami decodes Prime Minister Modi’s biggest GST reforms, detailing their impact on trade, services, and manufacturing. The changes are set to ease tax burdens, drive growth, and benefit both consumers and businesses. In an exclusive with Republic Media Network, Sanjeev Sanyal, Member of the PM’s Economic Advisory Council, said India will soon overtake Germany to become the world’s third-largest economy and continue outpacing the US and China. He called the GST overhaul a “classic process reform” that builds on the structural transformation of India’s tax system.