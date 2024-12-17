VIDEO: Priyanka Carries Palestine Bag, BJP Calls It A 'Bag Of Appeasement'

Congress MP from Wayanad, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra drew a lot of attention today with the bag she carried to the Parliament; the Congress leader was seen carrying a bag with ‘Palestine’ written on it. Priyanka Gandhi faced a lot of backlash over this bag to which she has responded with a ‘patriarchy’ remark. Watch the video of the Wayanad MP's patriarchy rebuttal… Priyanka Gandhi Carries ‘Palestine’ Bag to Parliament In a show of support for the people of Palestine, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday carried a bag to Parliament that had "Palestine" emblazoned on it. The Congress general secretary has been raising her voice against Israel's actions in Gaza and expressing solidarity with Palestinians.