Arnab’s Tough Questions to DGCA Amid Surge of Technical Issues in Air India Flights

Air India is under scrutiny after several technical glitches surfaced in the wake of the tragic June 12, 2025, Ahmedabad plane crash that claimed over 270 lives. Arnab Goswami questions whether the DGCA’s clearance of Air India’s Boeing 787 fleet was premature, even though inspections found no major safety issues. The DGCA cited maintenance shortcomings and coordination problems, mandating stricter safety checks. Air India cancelled 66 Dreamliner flights for inspections, but concerns remain about whether the clearances were rushed. Was the DGCA too quick to approve, or is Air India’s fleet genuinely safe?