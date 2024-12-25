VIDEO: Assam Drug Haul, Drugs Worth Rs 45 Crore Seized In Anti-Narcotics Operations

In a major breakthrough in the fight against drug trafficking, authorities in Assam seized drugs valued at a staggering ₹45 crore during a meticulously executed anti-narcotics operation. This significant bust is part of the ongoing efforts by law enforcement agencies to curb the illegal drug trade and dismantle the networks fueling such activities in the region. The crackdown reflects the authorities’ unwavering commitment to ensuring public safety and eradicating the menace of narcotics. With stringent measures being enforced, Assam continues to bolster its fight against drug trafficking, sending a strong message to those involved in these illicit activities. This operation not only highlights the scale of the issue but also reinforces the dedication of law enforcement in protecting communities from the devastating impact of drugs.