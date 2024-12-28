Published Dec 28, 2024 at 11:44 AM IST
VIDEO: Assam Special Task Force (STF) Nabs Wanted Fundamentalist From Dhubri, Documents & Items Seized
The Assam Special Task Force (STF) has achieved a significant breakthrough in its fight against extremism by apprehending a wanted fundamentalist in Dhubri. The operation led to the recovery of crucial documents and items, potentially shedding light on the suspect’s activities and affiliations. Authorities have intensified their investigations to identify possible networks linked to the individual and assess any looming threats. This arrest underscores Assam's relentless efforts to combat radical elements and ensure the safety and security of its citizens.