VIDEO: Assam, Tea Garden Workers Stage Protest Over Alleged Rape & Murder Case In Dibrugarh

Hundreds of Tea Garden workers staged a massive protest at the Lahowal Police station in Dibrugarh on Thursday, demanding swift action in the suspected rape and murder of a 22 year old Adivasi woman. The victim's body was discovered in the Sessa river earlier this week under shocking circumstances. Demonstration and protest marches continued across the region, with workers and activists demanding strict punishment for the accused. The case has intensified calls for better safety measures for women in the area as well as the greater accountability from Law enforcement authorities.