VIDEO: Welfare Row, Atishi Escalates Attack On BJP Says, 'Will Seek Legal Action'

In response to the Delhi government's public notice, which denied the existence of AAP's proposed women's allowance and free medical treatment for senior citizens schemes, the AAP has strongly criticized the BJP, alleging a targeted witch hunt. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) accuses the BJP of fabricating a false narrative surrounding the welfare schemes. As tensions rise, the party has vowed to take legal action against what it describes as an attempt to undermine its initiatives aimed at benefiting women and senior citizens. This confrontation highlights the escalating political battle between the two parties over social welfare programs.