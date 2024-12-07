Atrocities On Hindus In Bangladesh, Mayawati Attack And Questions Congress... Opposition Hits Back

Congress has hit back at Mayawati after the latter attacked sp and congress for doing appeasement politics...BSP Chief Mayawati has accused the opposition, particularly the Samajwadi Party and Congress, of prioritizing political interests over public concerns in Parliament. She alleged that under the pretext of addressing the violence in Sambhal, these parties are attempting to appease Muslim voters while ignoring other critical issues. .Mayawati urged the BJP-led central government to take action to protect community in Bangladesh. She accused opposition parties of prioritising Muslim votes over addressing the plight of Hindus in the neighbouring country...Watch this report