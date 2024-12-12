sb.scorecardresearch
Published Dec 12, 2024 at 7:14 PM IST

VIDEO: 'He had immense faith in judiciary', Atul Subhash’s Advocate Narrates Heartbreaking Story

As Bengaluru Techie Atul Subhash’s suicide case sends shockwaves across India, Dinesh Mishra (Deceased Victim’s Advocate) said that main reason for his sorrow was that his wife and her family did not allow him in any way to see his son. He refutes all the speculations of his being mentally unstable, and said that he was very practical and cooperative person. He further said that he was very regular in the court, he had immense faith in the judiciary.

