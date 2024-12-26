VIDEO: Bangladesh 1971 Liberation War Freedom Fighter Forced To Wear Show Garland

A shocking incident has surfaced where a freedom fighter from Bangladesh's 1971 Liberation War was reportedly forced to wear a show garland. This act, which has drawn widespread condemnation, highlights the ongoing struggles faced by some war veterans. The incident raises serious concerns about the respect and recognition given to those who fought for the country's independence. Despite their sacrifices, many veterans continue to face humiliation and neglect, further intensifying the debate on how freedom fighters should be treated in modern Bangladesh.