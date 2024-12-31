Published Dec 31, 2024 at 11:44 AM IST
VIDEO: Delhi Police Launches Mega Crackdown On Illegal Migrants, Bangladeshi Immigrants Arrested
Delhi Police has launched a significant crackdown on illegal migrants, focusing on unauthorized residents across the city. As part of the operation, several Bangladeshi immigrants have been apprehended, marking a decisive step towards addressing illegal immigration and enhancing security measures. Authorities have reiterated the importance of proper documentation and the enforcement of stricter border control to prevent such instances in the future.