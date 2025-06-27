Republic World
Published Jun 27, 2025 at 6:01 PM IST

Operation Bihali: Major Encounter in Basantgarh Just Days Before Amarnath Yatra

Operation Bihali: Security forces engaged in a fierce encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district, resulting in the death of one Jaish-e-Mohammad militant while three others remain trapped. The operation, named Operation Bihali, began early Thursday morning and is still underway. Launched to secure the upcoming Amarnath Yatra, set to commence on July 3, the operation reflects the heightened state of alert and readiness among security forces. Multi-layered security arrangements have been implemented to ensure the pilgrimage remains safe.

