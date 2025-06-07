Bengaluru Stampede: Congress Ministers Praise RCB Players Amid Chaos

As Bengaluru grieves the tragic death of 11 people in a stampede during the RCB IPL victory celebrations, attention has shifted to Congress ministers who were seen applauding cricket stars like Virat Kohli instead of handling the crisis. Footage of senior Karnataka leaders admiring RCB players has triggered widespread outrage, with critics condemning the state government for serious mismanagement and misplaced priorities. Amid the chaos and confusion among the crowd, VIP privileges and protocols appeared to take precedence over public safety. The debate continues could this tragedy have been avoided, and who is responsible?