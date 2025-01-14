VIDEO: Bharuch Assault Case Latest Update: Accused On The Run, Cops Launched Manhunt | Exclusive Report

In Gujarat's Bharuch, the police have launched a search for a school principal after booking him for alleged rape of a former student on the sidelines of an alumni meet. The complainant stated that the principal had sexually assaulted her in the past also when she was a class 10 student of the private school in 2021-22. She didn't report the earlier incident as the accused threatened her into silence. Republic brings you a conversation with the victim's family who say that the girl was molested and harassed for over two years.